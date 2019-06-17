App
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Infrastructure plunges 11% after reporting loss in Q4FY19

The Group has written off its entire investment in Reliance Naval

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Reliance Infrastructure shares crashed 11 percent intraday on June 17 after the company reported a loss in the quarter ended March 2019.

The stock was quoting at Rs 55.50, down Rs 3.80, or 6.41 percent on the BSE at 1055 hours IST.

The infrastructure company reported consolidated loss of Rs 3,301 crore in January-March quarter against profit of Rs 133 crore in same period last year, dented by exceptional expenses of Rs 1,865 crore during the quarter.

Close

The Group has written off its entire investment in Reliance Naval.

"Net loss was largely a result of one-time impairment of Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited acquired in 2016 which was already NPA company; potential to be written back upon successful debt resolution of Reliance Naval pursuant to the new RBI Circular," Reliance Infrastructure said.

The company provided/wrote off further Rs 2,042.16 crore on account of EPC business.

Company aims to be zero debt in the next financial year or earlier based on liquidity events.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 11:46 am

