Reliance Infrastructure gains 2% as CRISIL withdraws D rating for its NCDs worth Rs 710cr

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure added 2 percent intraday Wednesday after rating agency CRISIL withdrawn its D ratings for company's NCDs of totalling Rs 710 crore.

The company has repaid the NCDs from the funds received from the sale of Integrated Mumbai Distribution Business to Adani Transmission.

The company had informed the NCD holders that they would be paid out of the proceeds of the transaction.

Earlier, BWR has withdrawn its D rating for the NCDs amounting to Rs 418.70 crore and BWR C for the NCD amounting to Rs 50 crore of Reliance Infrastructure.

The company last week completed a transformational transaction of sale of its Mumbai Power Business and entire proceeds were used to pay off above mentioned debt and NCDs.

On Sept 4, Reliance Infrastructure - Astaldi S.p.A (Italy) consortium signed an agreement with Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation

(MSRDC) for construction of prestigious Versova-Bandra sea link project in Mumbai.

At 11:08 hrs Reliance Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 457, up Rs 3.70, or 0.82 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil