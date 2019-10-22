App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Industries shares slip after hitting record high on September quarter earnings

Most brokerages remained bullish on the stock, keeping a buy call and raising earnings per share (EPS) estimates as well as target price on the stock, after the company reported healthy growth in retail and Jio businesses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Reliance Industries, the country's largest company by market capitalisation, fell 0.8 percent intraday on October 22 after rising 1.6 percent intraday to hit a record high of Rs 1,437.65 after the company announced September quarter earnings.

The stock rallied more than 21 percent in last one month ahead of earnings. It was quoting at Rs 1,410.85, down Rs 4.45, or 0.31 percent on the BSE at 1512 hours.

On October 18, RIL reported the highest-ever quarterly consolidated profit of Rs 11,262 crore in Q2FY20, beating Street expectations, up 11.5 percent QoQ.

Close

"The company has reported a record net profit for the quarter. These excellent results reflect the benefits of our integrated Oil to Chemicals (O2C) value chain and the rapid scale-up of our consumer businesses," Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, said.

related news

Most brokerages remained bullish on the stock, keeping a buy call and raising earnings per share (EPS) estimates as well as, target price on the stock after the company reported healthy growth in retail and Jio businesses.

Global financial firm HSBC maintained a buy recommendation on the stock, raising the target price to Rs 1,565 from Rs 1,475. RIL's balance sheet deleveraging should accelerate in the coming quarters even as the earnings outlook of the company remains robust, it said.

Nomura, too, maintained a buy recommendation on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 1,785 from Rs 1,575.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts and brokerages on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 03:39 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.