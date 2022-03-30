English
    Reliance Industries shares jump nearly 2%; mcap crosses Rs 18 lakh crore mark

    On the NSE, RIL shares gained 1.92 percent to settle at Rs 2,672.95. Its market valuation jumped to Rs 18,08,251.41 crore on the BSE.

    PTI
    March 30, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST

    Shares of Reliance Industries Limited on March 30 jumped nearly two percent with its market valuation going past Rs 18 lakh crore mark. The market heavyweight stock climbed 1.94 percent to settle at Rs 2,673 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.51 percent to Rs 2,688.

    Last year on October 13, the company's market valuation went past Rs 17 lakh crore mark. In volume terms, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 72.97 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

    Disclaimer:  Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
