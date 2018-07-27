Reliance Industries shares gain 2% ahead of June quarter earnings

Reliance Industries share price rallied 2 percent on Friday ahead of April-June quarter earnings which are scheduled to be announced later today.

The stock price gained 22 percent in 2018 on top of 70.5 percent upside seen in the previous year, majorly backed by Jio performance, stable refining business and consistent growth in petrochemical segment. It is few rupees away from its record high of Rs 1,138.25 touched last week.

At 12:45 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,131.95, up Rs 21.60, or 1.95 percent.

Brokerage houses expect the petrochemical-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's petrochemical business to post strong results. Also in focus would be its telecom business Jio.

The stable growth is likely in standalone profit but consolidated profit is expected to get a boost from the Jio business.

"We expect standalone net income to remain stable, as gains from a weaker rupee and modestly higher petchem volumes/margins will likely be offset by lower refining margins," Kotak said.

The research house expects a modest increase in consolidated profit driven by higher contribution from Jio.

Prabhudas Lilladher expects standalone earnings at around Rs 8,570 crore due to weak refining margins; factored in $11 a barrel. "We have factored in refining thruput at 16.9MTPA (Q4FY18 16.7MTPA). However, firm petrochemical spreads and higher volumes will support petrochemicals earnings."

Standalone PAT is expected to increase by 6.1 percent YoY to Rs 8,696 crore as the impact from lower GRM will be mitigated by higher petchem volumes and weaker rupee, HDFC Securities said.

Refining business

Gross refining margin (GRM) is expected to be in the range of $10-11 a barrel for the quarter against $11 a barrel in Q4FY18.

The Singapore Complex GRM was down 6 percent YoY (down 13 percent QoQ) to $6 per barrel in Q1FY19 versus $7 per barrel in Q4FY18 and $6.4 per barrel in Q1FY18.

Crude oil price continued to trend upward in April-June quarter Average Brent crude price was up 48 percent YoY and 11 percent QoQ to $74.5 per barrel during the quarter.

Motilal Oswal expects RIL to clock GRM of $10.3/bbl due to slightly weak benchmark (premium of $4.3/bbl) while HDFC Securities expects GRM of $10.8 per barrel during the quarter.

Petrochemical business

All brokerage houses feel the petrochemical business will do well in the quarter.

"Petchem segment is expected to do better, led by healthy petchem deltas and strong volume growth," Motilal Oswal said.

Edelweiss said petchem earnings are likely to grow by 6 percent as new capacities ramp up. "We expect continued benefit from US ethane imports and recently commissioned offgas cracker."

Higher petchem earnings are due to ramp in production from ROGC and Px plants, HDFC Securities feels.

Petrochemical business in Q4FY18 grew by 13 percent QoQ and its EBIT by 11.9 percent QoQ.

Jio

Jio, which clocked standalone net profit at Rs 510 crore in the March quarter, is expected to show good growth again in June quarter.

Kotak estimates Jio's reported profits to increase to Rs 600 crore in Q1FY19 while HDFC Securities expects a revenue growth of 5.4 percent QoQ which would be led by 15 percent subscriber growth to 21.5 crore subscribers and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to grow by 3.4 percent QoQ.

Jio in Q4FY18 had clocked 3.5 percent revenue growth and 3.8 percent EBIT growth QoQ.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd., which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.