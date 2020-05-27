App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Industries Rights Entitlement jumps to Rs 209.90, up 16% intraday

Trading in RIL Rights Entitlement will continue till May 29.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries-Rights Entitlement share price traded sharply higher on May 27, with more than 78 lakh shares volume.

It touched an intraday high of Rs 209.90 and a low of Rs 163.75 after opening the session at Rs 177 on the National Stock Exchange.

At 1439 hours, it was trading at Rs 197, up 8.48 percent over the previous day's close of Rs 181.60.

Close

The trading in RIL Rights Entitlement will continue till May 29, so that as per T+2 settlement, the eligibility for partly paid-up rights shares will be decided on the closing data of June 2.

related news

The person eligible for those shares on June 2 will have to pay the first instalment of Rs 314.25 on June 3, the closing date for the rights issue.

After the finalisation, the partly paid-up rights shares will be allotted and credited to eligible shareholders by June 11 and the same will be listed on bourses on June 12.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries plans to raise Rs 53,125 crore through the rights issue at a price of Rs 1,257 per share.

The second instalment of Rs 314.25 will be due in May 2021 and the final instalment of Rs 628.50 in November 2021.

This is the biggest ever rights issue by an Indian company, and the first by Reliance Industries in 30 years.

Ahead of the closing of Rights Entitlement, RIL has already raised Rs 78,562 crore by selling over 17 percent stake in Jio Platforms over the last one month to Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista, General Atlantic and KKR.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Nearly 80% of Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases reported in May

Coronavirus pandemic | Nearly 80% of Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases reported in May

Maharashtra govt keeps circle rates unchanged for FY21

Maharashtra govt keeps circle rates unchanged for FY21

Coronavirus impact: SSC students to get average of marks of subjects for Geography

Coronavirus impact: SSC students to get average of marks of subjects for Geography

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.