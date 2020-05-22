Reliance Industries Rights Entitlement declines after two-day rally

Reliance Industries-Rights Entitlement share price dropped 7.9 percent in the morning trade on May 22 after rising 53.8 percent in the previous two sessions.

RE was trading at Rs 224.25, down 4 percent, or Rs 9.35, at 1025 hours.

The RE opened at Rs 227.85 on the National Stock Exchange against the previous day’s close of Rs 233.60 after hitting an intraday high of Rs 230 and a low of Rs 215.25.

Trading volumes were more than 16 lakh Rights Entitlement shares.

RIL-RE will continue to trade till May 29 and the eligibility for partly paid-up rights shares will be determined on the basis of June 2 closing. The eligible investor has to make a first installment payment of Rs 314.25 per rights share by June 3.

These partly paid-up rights shares will be allotted and credited by June 11 and listed on exchanges the next day.

The second installment of Rs 314.25 per rights share will be paid by investor in May 2021 and the last installment of Rs 628.5 in the November of the same year.

Reliance Industries shares traded at Rs 1442.10, up 0.06 percent, after hitting an intraday high of Rs 1,458 and low of Rs 1,435.55 after signing a fourth deal for Jio Platforms, this time with KKR.

Global private equity firm KKR has invested Rs 11,367 crore in Reliance Industries' (RIL) digital unit for a 2.32 percent stake.

"Over the last month, leading technology investors, such as, Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista, General Atlantic and KKR have announced aggregate investments of Rs 78,562 crore into Jio Platforms," RIL said.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.