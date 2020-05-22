App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Industries Rights Entitlement declines after two-day rally

RIL-RE will continue trading on the exchanges till May 29 and the eligibility for partly paid-up rights shares will be determined on the basis of June 2 closing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries-Rights Entitlement share price dropped 7.9 percent in the morning trade on May 22 after rising 53.8 percent in the previous two sessions.


RE was trading at Rs 224.25, down 4 percent, or Rs 9.35, at 1025 hours.


The RE opened at Rs 227.85 on the National Stock Exchange against the previous day’s close of Rs 233.60 after hitting an intraday high of Rs 230 and a low of Rs 215.25.


Trading volumes were more than 16 lakh Rights Entitlement shares.
RIL-RE will continue to trade till May 29 and the eligibility for partly paid-up rights shares will be determined on the basis of June 2 closing. The eligible investor has to make a first installment payment of Rs 314.25 per rights share by June 3.


These partly paid-up rights shares will be allotted and credited by June 11 and listed on exchanges the next day.


The second installment of Rs 314.25 per rights share will be paid by investor in May 2021 and the last installment of Rs 628.5 in the November of the same year.


Reliance Industries shares traded at Rs 1442.10, up 0.06 percent, after hitting an intraday high of Rs 1,458 and low of Rs 1,435.55 after signing a fourth deal for Jio Platforms, this time with KKR.


Global private equity firm KKR has invested Rs 11,367 crore in Reliance Industries' (RIL) digital unit for a 2.32 percent stake.


"Over the last month, leading technology investors, such as, Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista, General Atlantic and KKR have announced aggregate investments of Rs 78,562 crore into Jio Platforms," RIL said.


Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 11:02 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Here's what experts think about RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' May 22 announcements

Here's what experts think about RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' May 22 announcements

Coronavirus pandemic: Delhi HC, district courts functioning restricted till May 31

Coronavirus pandemic: Delhi HC, district courts functioning restricted till May 31

What does it take to resume flights in about 4 days?

What does it take to resume flights in about 4 days?

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.