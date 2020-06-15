Reliance Industries partly paid-up shares close above Rs 700, with 8% premium

Reliance Industries' partly paid rights shares closed above Rs 700 on the first day of listing on June 15.

The stock saw an 8 percent premium over the exchange-decided previous closing price of Rs 646.05, but on the basis of intrinsic value, the premium was a massive 76 percent.

The intrinsic value is one-fourth of Reliance Industries price. RIL's closing on June 12 was Rs 1,588.80 and a fourth of it is Rs 397.2 as investors paid only a fourth of the issue price of Rs 1,257 for rights share on June 3. The second instalment of Rs 314.25 will be paid in May 2021 and the balance of Rs 628.50 will be paid in November 2021.

The partly paid up rights shares rose 8.37 percent to close at Rs 700.10 on the National Stock Exchange after hitting an intraday high of Rs 710.65 and a low of Rs 664.40.

On the BSE, the stock ended at Rs 700.85, up 8.48 percent after opening at Rs 689.

In terms of volumes, the paid-up scrip traded with 7,29,770 shares on the BSE and 87,10,657 shares on the National Stock Exchange.

The listing was along expected lines.

Analysts who spoke to Moneycontrol were expecting the stock to list in the range of Rs 650-700 per share. The first calculation was the difference between RIL share price and rights issue price PLUS first instalment of Rs 314.25 which comes to Rs 646 while the second calculation was the RIL share price MINUS present value of next two instalment Rs 875 on the basis of risk-free return of 6 percent, which comes to Rs 713.8.

Reliance Industries bounced back in late trade, rising 1.62 percent to close at Rs 1,614.55 per share on the NSE, making gains for the second consecutive session.

This comes as its internet unit Jio Platforms has raised Rs 1,04,326.95 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG and L Catterton since April 22, 2020.

