App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Industries hits record high, gains 46% in last one year

Since the beginning of January, Reliance Industries' share price has risen 23 percent, while its market capitalisation has risen 21 percent to Rs 7.09 lakh crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries' stock price has had a stellar run over the past 12 months and the stock continued its upward journey to touch a record high of Rs 1,122 in morning trade on Friday.

The stock has surged more than 16 percent since the conclusion of its 41st annual general meeting, held on July 5, 2018. The company had announced launch of its 'Jio GigaFiber' fiber-to-home service, and its 'Jio Giga TV' set-top box at the meeting.

At the AGM, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said that the company has doubled its customer base for Jio to 215 million within 22 months of starting operations.

Ambani said that data usage increased to 240 crore GB from 125 crore GB in a span of one year, and that voice usage more than doubled from 250 crore minutes a day to 530 crore minutes a day.

related news

"The video consumption increased from 165 crore hours per month to 340 crore hours per month," he said.

The company has not announced its results for the quarter ended June as yet and hasn't announced when they will be declared either.

Since the beginning of January, Reliance Industries' share price has risen 23 percent, while its market capitalisation has risen 21 percent to Rs 7.09 lakh crore.

The company also hit a market capitalisation of $100 billion recently, becoming the second one after Tata Consultancy Services to do so this year.

RIL

At 10:27 IST, Reliance Industries was trading at Rs 1,124.50, up 1.87 percent on BSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 10:28 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.