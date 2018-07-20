Reliance Industries hits record high, gains 46% in last one year

Reliance Industries' stock price has had a stellar run over the past 12 months and the stock continued its upward journey to touch a record high of Rs 1,122 in morning trade on Friday.

The stock has surged more than 16 percent since the conclusion of its 41st annual general meeting, held on July 5, 2018. The company had announced launch of its 'Jio GigaFiber' fiber-to-home service, and its 'Jio Giga TV' set-top box at the meeting.

At the AGM, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said that the company has doubled its customer base for Jio to 215 million within 22 months of starting operations.

Ambani said that data usage increased to 240 crore GB from 125 crore GB in a span of one year, and that voice usage more than doubled from 250 crore minutes a day to 530 crore minutes a day.

"The video consumption increased from 165 crore hours per month to 340 crore hours per month," he said.

The company has not announced its results for the quarter ended June as yet and hasn't announced when they will be declared either.

Since the beginning of January, Reliance Industries' share price has risen 23 percent, while its market capitalisation has risen 21 percent to Rs 7.09 lakh crore.

The company also hit a market capitalisation of $100 billion recently, becoming the second one after Tata Consultancy Services to do so this year.

At 10:27 IST, Reliance Industries was trading at Rs 1,124.50, up 1.87 percent on BSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Posted by Rakesh Patil