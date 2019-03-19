RIL crosses market cap of $125 billion, stock hits record high

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries crossed $125 billion (Rs 8,42,492 crore) on March 19 as it hit a record high of Rs 1,378 on BSE.

At the end of the session, its m-cap stood at Rs 8,71,728.87 crore.

The company has again topped the chart of market capitalisation followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and ITC.

The surge behind RIL's valuation is its diversified business. In Q3 FY19, the company reported 8.8 percent increase in its net profit to Rs 10,251 crore on account of refining, petrochemicals margins.

While Reliance Jio reported a jump of 65 percent in its net profit to Rs 831 crore as video consumption remained the mainstay of the company.

The retail business added about 2,500 stores in this period.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)