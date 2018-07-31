RIL topples TCS to become most valuable company by market cap post Q1 earnings

Mukesh Ambani-owned conglomerate Reliance Industries finally surpassed country's largest IT company TCS to become the most valuable company by market capitalisation at Dalal Street on Tuesday.

Reliance rallied 2.2 percent intraday to hit a fresh record high of Rs 1,175.45 and touched the market cap of Rs 7.41 lakh crore, which was higher compared to TCS (Rs 7.39 lakh crore).

Reliance share price has consistently been trading higher for third consecutive session and rising nearly 6 percent in these sessions due to highest ever profit reported for the June quarter.

Morgan Stanley maintained overweight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 1,230 per share.

According to research house, transition in profitability is evident in earnings and most businesses showed good step-ups in margins.

Cash burn in telecom remains a challenge but still expect ROCE to rise 150bps p.a. until F21, it said.

The company has posted first quarter consolidated profit at Rs 9,485 crore, which grew by 0.3 percent compared to Rs 9,459 crore in the previous quarter. The year-on-year bottomline growth was 4.5 percent.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter increased 10.1 percent sequentially (up 42 percent YoY) to Rs 1.29 lakh crore.

On the operational front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 11.9 percent to Rs 20,661 crore with margin expansion of 20 basis points sequentially at 16 percent.

At 11:48 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,155.25, up Rs 5.55, or 0.48 percent on the BSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Posted by Rakesh Patil