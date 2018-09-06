App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Industries gains 3%; CLSA maintains buy, raises target to Rs 1,500

The broking house raised target price to Rs 1500 from Rs 1365 per share with a potential upside of 22 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Reliance Industries added 3 percent intraday Thursday as broking house CLSA has maintained buy call on company.

The broking house raised target price to Rs 1500 from Rs 1365 per share with a potential upside of 22 percent.

According to firm, grand omni-channel strategy may be a big long-term promise for the stock.

It removed holding company discount on retail and Jio to raise target. Its high customer engagement is going to create a big market opportunity.

The share price increased by 54 percent in last 1 year.

At 15:16 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,259.10, up Rs 33.30, or 2.72 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 03:22 pm

