Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Industries gains 1% on wining arbitration award

The Tribunal also awarded costs of USD 8.3 million (Rs 56.44 crore) to be paid by the Government of India to the consortium.

Shares of Reliance Industries touched 52-week high of Rs 1,202.95, rising 1.5 percent intraday Wednesday as company won an arbitration award worth Rs 56.44 crore.

"An international arbitration panel has issued an award in favour of Reliance, BP & Niko (consortium) rejecting completely the claims of the Government of India against the consortium in respect of migrated gas," company said in press release.

All the contentions of the consortium have been upheld by the majority with a finding that the consortium was entitled to produce all gas from its contract area and all claims made by the Government of India have been rejected.

The consortium is not liable to pay any amount to the Government of India.

The Tribunal also awarded costs of USD 8.3 million (Rs 56.44 crore) to be paid by the Government of India to the consortium.

At 10:40 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,195.95, up Rs 10.10, or 0.85 percent on the BSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 10:46 am

