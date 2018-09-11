App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Home Finance gains 4% on strong June quarter numbers

Revenue increased by 5 percent to Rs 404 crore from Rs 383 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Reliance Home Finance, a subsidiary of Reliance Capital, added 4 percent in the opening trade on Tuesday as company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1 net profit rose by 41 percent to Rs 48 crore versus Rs 34 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The gross NPA ratio remained stable at 0.8% as on June 2018.

The gross NPA ratio remained stable at 0.8% as on June 2018.

At 09:16 hrs Reliance Home Finance was quoting at Rs 75.75, up Rs 1.95, or 2.64 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 109.90 and 52-week low Rs 50.95 on 27 September, 2017 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.39 percent below its 52-week high and 47.99 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 09:24 am

