Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Home Finance gains 12% on report of fund raising talks with Abu Dhabi Investment

Reliance Home Finance, the part of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, is planning to raise Rs 1,500-2,000 crore through preferential issue.

Reliance Home Finance, the part of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, is planning to raise Rs 1,500-2,000 crore through preferential issue, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources. The stock rallied 12 percent intraday Thursday.

Sources told the channel that the home finance company may do a preferential issue of up to 24.9 percent equity.

It is in talks with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for the equity placement.

But Reliance Capital spokesperson declined to comment on the same.

As on March 31, 2018, Reliance Home Finance had a net worth of Rs 1,744 crore and asset under management of more than Rs 16,000 crore.

At 15:25 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 70.85, up Rs 4.75, or 7.19 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.
