App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Communications share price spikes 6% on asset sale buzz

Five companies are expected to submit bids for RCOM assets on November 25, say sources. Reliance Industries will submit its bid through its subsidiary.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Communications share price hit their upper circuit, spiking over 6 percent, intraday on November 25 following reports that Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and three others may bid for the assets of the debt-ridden company.

The last date to submit bids is November 25 and RCom  committee of creditors will also meet the same day to open bids.

According to sources, Varde Partners and UV Asset Reconstruction Company are also among the contenders for RCom’s assets.

Close

Reliance Industries will submit its bid through its subsidiary, PTI reported.

related news

RCom's secured debt is estimated to be around Rs 33,000 crore. Lenders have submitted claims of around Rs 49,000 crore in August. As per NCLT order, the resolution professional has to complete the process by January 10, 2020.

Reliance Communications chairman Anil Ambani tendered his resignation after the company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for July-September 2019 due to provisioning for liabilities after the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues.

At 1037 hours, Reliance Communications was quoting at Rs 0.69, up Rs 0.03, or 4.55 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 0.69 and an intraday low of Rs 0.69.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 10:53 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Communications

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.