App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Communications gains 8% on settlement agreement between Infratel & HSBC

Reliance Infratel and its minority shareholder HSBC Daisy Investments (Mauritius) today submitted final consent terms of their settlement before NCLAT over sale of tower and fibre asset.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Communications share price rallied nearly 8 percent intraday on Friday after the final settlement agreement between the tower subsidiary and its minority shareholder HSBC.

Reliance Infratel and its minority shareholder HSBC Daisy Investments (Mauritius) today submitted final consent terms of their settlement before NCLAT over sale of tower and fibre asset.

Following this, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya disposed of the appeal filed by the Reliance Communications group firm.

The consent term between the parties was signed on June 15, 2018, informed senior advocate Salman Khursheed appearing for Reliance Infratel, the tower unit of Reliance Communications.

related news

The Reliance Communications group firm was also backed by State Bank of India at NCLAT in this.

Earlier, on May 29 Reliance Infratel had withdrew its petition from NCLAT, seeking permission to sell its tower and fibre assets.

Reliance Infratel had informed NCLAT that they have reached settlement with its minority share holder.

The sale of these businesses form an important part of the overall Rs 25,000 crore asset monetisation blueprint of the troubled company.

In December 2017, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio had struck a mega deal to acquire mobile business assets, including spectrum, towers and optical fibre network of RCom, owned by his younger brother Anil Ambani. (with inputs from PTI)

At 13:51 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 13.90, up Rs 0.55, or 4.12 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 02:03 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Communications

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.