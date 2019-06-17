Reliance Capital falls 10% despite selling stake in RNAM

Reliance Capital shares fell 10 percent intraday on June 17 despite company selling stake in the group's asset management company.

The stock has crashed 58 percent in its value in the last three months. It was quoting at Rs 72.70, down Rs 3.85, or 5.03 percent on the BSE at 1347 hours IST.

In two successive offers, Reliance Capital has sold 10.75 percent of its shareholding in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM), aggregating over Rs 1,450 crore and has achieved the minimum public shareholding of 25 percent in RNAM by reducing the promoter stake, the company said in a statement.

The entire RNAM stake monetisation proceeds of Rs 6,000 crore, to be received from the offer for sale and the already announced transaction with Nippon Life Insurance Company of Japan, will be utilised to reduce Reliance Capital's outstanding debt, it said.