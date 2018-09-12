App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Capital slips 3% after June quarter results

On consolidated basis, company has registered net profit of Rs 247 crore against loss of Rs 449 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Reliance Capital declined 3 percent intraday Wednesday after company announced its June quarter results.

The company has reported net profit of Rs 111 crore in the first quarter ended June 2018 versus loss of Rs 417 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, revenue fell 28 percent to Rs 563 crore versus Rs 790 crore.

On consolidated basis, company has registered net profit of Rs 247 crore against loss of Rs 449 crore.

At 09:39 hrs Reliance Capital was quoting at Rs 426.25, down Rs 3.15, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.

The company's share was down 45 percent in the last 1-year.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 780.90 and 52-week low Rs 334.50 on 11 September, 2017 and 16 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 45.42 percent below its 52-week high and 27.43 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 09:44 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

