App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Capital share price falls for the 7th day, touches all-time low on payment default

In a BSE filing on March 2, the company said it defaulted on the interest payment of Rs 5.47 crore on a term loan on January 31, 2020 due to HDFC (Rs 4.76 crore) and Axis Bank (Rs 0.71 crore).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Equities | Nifty50 as on 31 December 2018: 10,863 | Nifty50 as on 13 December 2019: 12,087 | Return: 11.27 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs10,000 at the beginning of the CY2019): Rs 11,127
Equities | Nifty50 as on 31 December 2018: 10,863 | Nifty50 as on 13 December 2019: 12,087 | Return: 11.27 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs10,000 at the beginning of the CY2019): Rs 11,127
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Capital share price fell for the seventh consecutive session, as the stock declined 4 percent to hit an all-time low of Rs 6.20 on BSE on March 3.

A day earlier, the company told the BSE that it defaulted on the interest payment of Rs 5.47 crore on a term loan on January 31, 2020 due to HDFC (Rs 4.76 crore) and Axis Bank (Rs 0.71 crore).

The delay in servicing debt was due to the company being barred from selling off assets by a November 20, 2019 Delhi High Court order, it said.

Close

Besides, the debt recovery tribunal in on December 3, 2019, also prohibited the company from transferring, alienating, encumbering or otherwise parting with its assets.

related news

The company’s stock was trading 3.10 percent down at Rs 6.26 on BSE at 1100 hours.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 11:24 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Capital

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.