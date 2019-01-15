Relaxo Footwears gains after ICRA upgrades rating

Shares of Relaxo Footwears rose over 1 percent intraday in early trade on January 15 after ICRA upgraded the company's long term rating.

ICRA raised the company's long term rating to "AA" with a stable outlook from "AA-" with a positive outlook.

The stock gained as much as 1.6 percent on the BSE, quoting at Rs 763.20.

ICRA upgraded the rating "for enhanced limit of Rs 189.71 crore of term loans and fund based facilities of the company," Relaxo Footwears said in a statement.