Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Relaxo Footwears gains after ICRA upgrades rating

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Relaxo Footwears rose over 1 percent intraday in early trade on January 15 after ICRA upgraded the company's long term rating.

ICRA raised the company's long term rating to "AA" with a stable outlook from "AA-" with a positive outlook.

ICRA upgraded the rating "for enhanced limit of Rs 189.71 crore of term loans and fund based facilities of the company," Relaxo Footwears said in a statement.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 09:37 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #markets

