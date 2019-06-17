Relaxo Footwears jumps 11% on announcing record date for bonus issue

The company informed exchanges that board has fixed June 27, 2019 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the bonus shares
Relaxo Footwears shares rallied 11 percent intraday on June 17 after the company announced the record date for bonus issue.
The stock was quoting at Rs 848.00, up Rs 22.20, or 2.69 percent on the BSE at 1120 hours IST.
In May, Relaxo had recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one bonus equity share for one equity share held.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 11:51 am