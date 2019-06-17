Relaxo Footwears jumps 11% on announcing record date for bonus issue

Relaxo Footwears shares rallied 11 percent intraday on June 17 after the company announced the record date for bonus issue.

The stock was quoting at Rs 848.00, up Rs 22.20, or 2.69 percent on the BSE at 1120 hours IST.

The company informed exchanges that board has fixed June 27, 2019 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the bonus shares.