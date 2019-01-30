Relaxation in income tax slabs will help to make further investments in real estate

House of Hiranandani

It is important to be realistic given that this is an interim budget and hope for measures that will enhance the overall economy instead of specific sectors. Also, the announcements must be backed by concrete plans to ensure that the benefits are percolated to the consumers below.

From a real estate standpoint, the last year was largely spent getting acclimatized to the new policies which ushered better transparency and accountability in the sector. We hope that the government looks into some of the key concerns raised by the industry and addresses the same.

The Indian real estate sector is the most highly taxed with the combination of high direct and indirect taxes, stamp duties and levies for development approvals. These extraordinarily high taxes coupled with high interest rates has been crippling growth.

To bring back growth in the sector which is so vital to any developing economy the Government needs to do implement the following measures in the upcoming budget.

An important measure needed to boost real estate is to impart industry status to the sector. The status would enable developers to cut capital costs and pass on the benefits to consumers.

The focus of the incumbent government during its entire term remained on affordable housing and various initiatives were launched to fulfil the same. To achieve the objectives of the PM’s “Awas Yojana” (Housing for All) mission, the government also needs to incentivise the key stakeholders through direct and indirect tax measures.

There is significant expectation is to cut GST rates to a single, standard rate, and not have multiple rates or taxes. The abolition of stamp duty or its incorporation under GST will be an added advantage welcome.

Relaxation in income tax slabs is welcome as it will allow salaried class to make further investments in real estate. The government must look at increasing the deduction limit under section 80C from the current Rs 1.5 lakh. The last time this happened was in 2014 so we can get some revisions considering that this is an election year.

Apart from these elimination of taxes on vacant property, dropping circle rates section from Income Tax Act, ensuring tax rationalization on REITs and lowering costs of land acquisition are some of the measures that will positively impact the sector.