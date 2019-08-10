Related party transactions: Advisor’s dilemma

Amit Jain and Anant Dwivedi

A number of multi-national companies (MNCs), with presence in India, function through their listed affiliate/subsidiaries, particularly in the FMCG, pharmaceuticals, industrial goods, auto and auto components space.

Many of us may be unaware that MNCs listing their businesses in India may be necessitated due to government policies around sectoral capping on FDI. Such MNCs confront a peculiar situation, especially in case of related party transactions between the group and the Indian entity.

With an increase in globalisation, the impact of M&A deals is no longer limited to a single geography. Global deals, more often than not, necessitate sale/merger/restructuring of the businesses of Indian subsidiaries to other entities fully owned by the promoter group (read: related party transactions or RPTs).

The process is driven by company management, which generally engages consultants to advise on such transactions. Every shareholder (promoter/minority/institutional) desires maximum bang for their buck.

In the case of RPTs, it is natural that the promoters and minority shareholders’ interests would be at odds with each other. The Companies Act 2013 lays significant emphasis on protecting the rights of minority shareholders.

In the case of listed companies, market regulator SEBI requires the valuation to be carried out by a chartered accountant or a SEBI registered merchant banker.

It is imperative that the advisors/valuers guard against over-optimism or pessimism while advising on such transactions. Promoters/management may be able to provide a deeper understanding of where the business is headed or their perception of how much the business is worth in the context of the overall market capitalisation of the listed company.

Unless supported by robust facts and trends, which are defendable in public scrutiny, this may paint a picture contrary to public perception. On the other hand, minority investors may expect valuation based on pro-rata share of the business in the market capitalisation of the listed company or more.

Many of the listed MNCs in India trade at a significant premium to domestic peers on account of anticipation of a potential buy-out of minority stakes (the so-called delisting premiums) which at times can be optimistic.

The company valuation may also be materially driven by growth prospects of remaining businesses present in the company rather than the business being transferred.

Hence, minority investor expectation may be over-optimistic, if only estimated based on the share of market cap, without giving adequate consideration to what can be derived from the expected future cash generation capability of the business (i.e. intrinsic value of the business).

These situations may lead to contrasting views depending on whose perspective the advisors view it from: the promoter, the minority shareholder, or even the regulatory authorities.

Analysts covering the listed company also sometimes pre-empt the market by articulating their valuation expectations from the transaction, which is based on limited publicly available information.

It is thus necessary that due care is taken by advisors to ascertain how an independent market participant would view business and not be swayed by the interests of various stakeholders. An advisor has to challenge the management’s/promoters’ assumptions while also carrying out an in-depth analysis of valuation subject in order to protect the interests of all stakeholders.

It is also important not to get totally swayed by the market multiples of the larger company, which may be a result of parameters not related to the business being valued.

Hence, judicious use of various valuation approaches is required to be deliberated and disclosed. A welcome step in this regard is a circular issued in 2017 by SEBI, requiring valuers to disclose the valuation approaches considered and the weights assigned to each approach while arriving at the fair value conclusion.

The guiding principle always being ‘What is the fair price a third independent party would pay to acquire this business?’

Jain is Partner and Dwivedi is Associate Vice President at KPMG India.