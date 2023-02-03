FM to global investors: Regulators stringent, one instance doesn't indicate governance of Indian markets

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 3 reassured global investors that India remains, as before, a well-regulated financial market and certain instances of volatility are not indicative of how well Indian financial markets are governed.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Network18 Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi post her Union Budget 2023 speech, Sitharaman asserted, "Our (market) regulators are normally very stringent about certain governance practices and therefore, one instance, however much talked about globally, maybe, I would think is not going to be indicative of how well Indian financial markets are governed."

When asked on the current Indian market situation amid the massive stock rout in most of Adani group stocks past few days that has led several global investors to either pull out of the Indian markets or keep their investments on hold, Sitharaman assured saying, "So many lessons have been learnt over the decades and therefore, I think or regulators have kept our markets in prim and proper conditions."

Moneycontrol News