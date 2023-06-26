Registered advisors parody, vent anger at investor-awareness ad featuring finfluencers

Twitter has been critical of the ad that features the finfluencers

Tweets have been fast and furious in response to the advertisements on investor awareness featuring finfluencers, and carrying logos of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and G20 besides the logo of YouTube.

Registered investment advisors were among those who have given vent to their anger. While one commented that the ad was a “slap” on the face of registered advisors who follows rules to the ‘T’, another released a parody of the original ad.

One such parody, released by a Sebi-registered analyst and PFRDA Registered Retirement Advisor, imitates the visual but with a counter message.

The visual released by Narasinga Rao MV, founder of the registered advisory Sampadha, asked people to “Trust only the Registered Experts”.

“There are registered as well as fake experts on the internet and financial domains. Spotting the difference between the two can be tricky. So before you trust any self proclaimed or social media influencer, know a little more about them,” it stated.

“Real experts are busy in serving clients,” it added.

Abid Hassan, founder of Sensibull and registered RA, tweeted about a free session he would be doing on government bonds.

“Decided to be an unpaid influencer for the nation *embarrassed grin emoji*,” he posted.

“No paid product, no promotion, no Sensibull :),” he added.

The tweet by Sampadha’s Rao was reposted by securities lawyer Sandeep Pravin Parekh.

Earlier in the day, Parekh had released a caustic Twitter thread, asking why the politicians took so long to tap into the influencer following.

“I think the support of influenzas is very useful for the govt. Politicians have been chasing the wrong vote-banks till now - religion, caste, creed, linguistic vote-banks. The real vote bank is idiots,” wrote Parekh.

Parekh quoted a retired judge of the Supreme Court as saying that 90 percent of Indians are idiots, and added that influencers might act as a dowsing stick to find and talk to this vast majority.

“Who better than influenzas to talk directly to the idiots? Like Shamans talk directly to the dead, influenzas are able to summon the idiots and talk to them in their language. Fluently,” he wrote.

“Who else but idiots will hand over their life’s savings to or on advice of random unregistered people based on how many likes such person got on YouTube? Who else would accept paid advice on telegram guaranteed to give you 1 percent profit every day for the rest of your life?”

He ended it by saying that this (the finfluencer ecosystem) is “the mother lode of politicians” and asking why it took the politicians so long to hone in on this.

Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that the ads were not any endorsement of any person or any social-media platform.

“@GoI_MeitY encourages all digital platforms to create awareness of Safe&Trust And Accountable #Internet and is supportive of all genuine campaigns/advocacy for this but that is not an endorsement,” he wrote.

“Given that these type of advocacy ads cud be misinterpreted, I have advised more careful use of Govt logos in these campaigns by private platforms,” he added.