App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 10:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Redwood Investment sells stake worth Rs 1,531 crore in AU Small Finance Bank

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 638, valuing the transactions at Rs 1,531.20 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global investor Redwood Investment today sold over 8 percent stake in AU Small Finance Bank for Rs 1,531 crore, through open market transactions.

The block deal data available with the BSE showed that Redwood disposed of 2.40 crore shares, or 8.27 percent stake in the bank.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 638, valuing the transactions at Rs 1,531.20 crore.

Also, Ourea Holdings sold 28.79 lakh shares, amounting to 0.99 percent stake in the bank. The shares were offloaded at a price of Rs 638 apiece by Ourea, translating into a transaction worth Rs 183.70 crore.

Among the buyers of the shares were AU Small Finance Bank's promoter Sanjay Agarwal, SBI Mutual Fund, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund, Reliance Mutual Fund and Sundaram Mutual Fund.

AU Small Finance Bank settled for the day on the BSE at Rs 694.60, up 7.92 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 10:46 pm

tags #Business #markets

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.