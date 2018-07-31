Redington slips 10% on weak June quarter numbers

Shares of Redington fell 10 percent intraday Tuesday as company reported weak set of numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's consolidated net profit was down 40 percent at Rs 85.8 crore against Rs 143.5 crore, Q-o-Q (down 8% YoY).

Revenue of the company was down 6 percent at Rs 10,215 crore against Rs 10,880 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA shed 28 percent at Rs 167.1 crore and margin was at 1.6 percent.

At 13:26 hrs Redington (India) was quoting at Rs 113, down Rs 11.55, or 9.27 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 210.05 and 52-week low Rs 103 on 10 November, 2017 and 29 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 46.11 percent below its 52-week high and 9.9 percent above its 52-week low.

