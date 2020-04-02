'Recovery may be quick but not V-shaped; Q4 FY20 to be muted, not very optimistic about FY21 either'

We expect the fourth quarter of FY20 to be muted. Also, the revival of demand and issues with MSE/MSME and banks will take longer to resolve. Hence, we are not very optimistic about FY21 either. However, FY22 and FY23 may surprise many analysts, Prasanna Pathak, Fund Manager – Equity of Taurus Mutual Fund said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

edited excerpts:

Q) Crude oil has fallen more than 60 percent from its January 2020 high. But do you feel the fall is favourable to India?

A) The COVID-19 led lockdown is expected to be a short-term phenomenon. The fall in crude prices appears to be more of a structural reset, but the prices may not sustain at these levels.

With that said, even an average price of $40-50 per barrel, over the next 1-2 years, could bring in huge savings to the Indian economy.

Also, contrary to the expectations, the government has gone ahead and increased duties on petrol/diesel by Rs 3 per litre, which, generally does not reverse easily. Hence, we believe that a sustained fall in crude coupled with hike in duties is favourable and will give good space for the government to provide the much needed fiscal stimulus.

Q) Is it the right time for fundamentally strong and cash-rich companies to buy small-midcap (even big) quality companies which are fed up with interest burden/pledged shares or any reason, as stock prices butchered by COVID-19?

A) Yes, absolutely. Unprecedented times provide unprecedented opportunities. We are already seeing consolidation in some select sectors. This may accelerate going ahead. The only challenge is that the promoters tend to be emotional about their companies and will try all possible tricks/efforts before agreeing to sell a controlling stake.

Q) What sectors are you looking at?

A) When looking at core investing ideas, we tend to be sector agnostic. Many companies with strong franchisees/moat, strong cashflows and sustainable growth and visibility are available at 40-50 percent discount from their peak.

These offer value.

On the other hand, there are also some good companies available with high dividend yield. In some cases, the market cap is close to the cash and quoted investments. Such opportunities, we tend to look at on a tactical basis.

Broadly speaking, we are positive on pharma, diagnostic, FMCG and other consumer-facing companies.

Q) What could be the impact of COVID-19 on companies' earnings in Q4FY20 and Q1FY21? Will FY21 be a bad year for companies in terms of earnings or do you see recovery in 2HFY21?

A) For Q4FY20, the actual impact of lockdown will be only for 10-12 days. However, the economy was already slowing before the outbreak. Therefore, we expect Q4FY20 to be muted.

Also, the revival of demand and issues with MSE/MSME and banks will take longer to resolve. Hence, we are not very optimistic about FY21 either. However, FY22 and FY23 may surprise many analysts as we expect all the latent demand to bunch-up due to revival of the capex cycle in the backdrop of low-interest rates and cheap capital.

Q) Report suggested that lockdown is expected to create a big problem for banking & financials sector in terms of NPAs. What are your thoughts?

A) Sure, there are going to be problems for the banking sector in terms of incremental NPAs and the need to support the SME/MSME sector in particular.

In this regard, steps taken by the RBI and other relaxations need to be watched keenly. However, in the last 2-3 years, the banking system has witnessed a much bigger turmoil, part of which was unexpected. The banks/ regulator and the government are hopefully much better equipped to handle the upcoming known-devil.

Q) Gold, Oil, equities and other asset classes have been falling – what does it indicate or how should investors decode this?

A) A fall in all asset classes including Oil, Gold, metals, equities is a sure sign of forced liquidation and extreme risk-aversion. We have seen it in 2008 as well. With computerised and algo-based trading system, the speed, ferocity and magnitude have increased in recent times. The positive aspect is that such trends do not last long and they provide good investing opportunities for patient investors.

Q: What are you advising clients right now given the turmoil not only in equities but also in other asset class? Should one rebalance his/her portfolio or make a fresh portfolio given the value in every asset class?

A) My advice to the clients is that do not expect V-shaped recovery immediately. The markets/asset classes will consolidate for 5-6 months. There will be volatility. The economy will take longer to recover. However, since equity markets tend to discount the next 2 years of earnings, recovery in the markets may be quicker.

It is difficult to find a bottom, hence, invest systematically. Use the next 3-6 months to invest in good stocks, mutual fund schemes etc. A patient investor with a 2-3 years time horizon is bound to generate handsome returns by investing in these times of uncertainty and fear.

Q) FIIs sold more than $9 billion worth of shares from February 24 and was the major reason for sell-off in the market. Is it a cause of worry?

A) Foreign investors have been short-term and trading oriented recently driven largely by hedge funds and arbitrage money. FIIs had actually invested close to $4-5 billion in January and February in India. So, FII money recently has become a barometer of global money-flow and trading/arbitrage opportunities. Like discussed earlier, there has been a forced liquidation and extreme risk aversion in the month of March accelerated by computerised/ algo-systems.

However, we are more positive for medium-term prospects for India due to 1) sustained lower crude prices, 2) cheap global capital (negative interest rates in most economies), 3) lower domestic interest rates, 4) possibility of the emergence of India as an alternative to China once the COVID issue settles, 5) unlimited QE by Fed and other central bankers which will again restore global liquidity and part of it will flow to emerging markets again

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.