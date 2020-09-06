'Recoveries in market likely to be short-lived with multiple supply pressure on upside'

Having begun the week on a negative note, Nifty traded mostly with a negative bias as pullback recovery on Tuesday & Wednesday proved to be short-lived. Nifty ended lower by 2.7 percent as upside momentum came to a screeching halt.

And if that wasn't enough, in this week's trade, key indices have taken nasty turns, with the selling pressure catching bulls off-guard from the highs of the day on Monday and toppling lower on back of negative cues from global markets on Friday.

Currently, Nifty is holding onto 11,350 by a thread as confluence of support is seen around the same (i.e. Point of polarity, low of Red Tall Bar, 50 percent retracement of earlier swing & midpoint of three-digit Gann channel 11,350).

The rally since low of 7,511, has resulted in a gradual shift in the base on the upside (Every base line has proved to be a strong support zone as index kept breaching wall of worries, and retracement proved to be short-lived).

However, this week's sharp spike in India VIX accompanied with retracement in ratio charts of broader markets against the benchmark Nifty and price correction in key indices; indicates comeback of whipsaw moves post a strong trending market. Cool off in breadth & rise in India VIX are generally the main ingredients of wild moves in the market.

India VIX rose 21 percent this week, it gained traction post five weeks of decline. During the week, it defended levels of five-year mean and could revisit levels of 24-25 on the higher side.

With Monday's hammering from day’s high, Nifty has formed a Red Tall Bar on the daily chart. Historically, it's been observed that the high & midpoint of such bearish candles tend to be troublesome. On several instances, Nifty has struggled to close above such peaks easily. It came into play in this week’s trade, as Nifty failed to settle above the midpoint of Monday bearish bar.

BankNifty on point & figure (P&F) chart (0.25*3%) formed a high pole, bringing an end to recent momentum. Similar such sharp decline was seen in ratio chart of BankNIfty/Nifty as it failed to clear the peak of July 2020. Post Monday's decline, levels of 24,000 acted as hurdle zone which eventually pulled BankNifty lower for the week.

I won’t use the terminology of an immediate top as Index could begin a process of consolidation between three-digit Gann channel i.e. 111(00)-116(00) or retracement back to the previous breakout zone as long-term uptrend continues to remain intact. With presence of multiple supply pressure on the upside, recoveries are likely to be short-lived.

The author is Lead Technical Analyst - Institutional Equities at YES Securities.

