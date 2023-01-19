 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Recessions risks knock Asian stocks, speculators drawn back to yen

Reuters
Jan 19, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8% and benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, which fall when prices rise, hit their lowest since September at 3.66%. U.S. crude futures fell 1%.

Asian stock markets struggled to make headway on Thursday, after weak U.S. consumer data stoked recession worries and nudged investors toward safe assets such as bonds, while Japan's yen rose as markets doubted the Bank of Japan's policy commitments.

Japan's Nikkei also dropped 1% and the yen rose about 0.4% to 128.45 per dollar, unwinding moves that followed the Bank of Japan (BOJ) scotching speculation of a shift and leaving monetary policy settings unchanged a day earlier.

The BOJ has pursued ultra-easy policy settings for decades in an attempt to generate inflation and growth, but markets doubt it can keep that up, and traders have been selling Japanese government bonds and buying yen to bet on a shift.

The Nikkei dip and the bounce for the yen suggest such speculation is here to stay, at least for now.

"There's an intense amount of speculation in the market that now that the January (BOJ) meeting has happened without any changes ... that we'll see something in March," said Shafali Sachdev, head of FX, fixed income and commodities in Asia at BNP Paribas Wealth Management in Singapore.