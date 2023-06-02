Recession may not have a negative impact on value stocks, says GMO Partner Ben Inker

Empirical evidence shows that value stocks tend to outperform in recessions, said Ben Inker, economist and equity strategist at global investment firm GMO.

Value stocks are highly vulnerable during economic downturns and investors looking to buy them, in the current market conditions, may have concerns about the potential impact of a recession. However, empirical evidence shows that value stocks tend to outperform in recessions, said Ben Inker, economist and equity strategist at global investment firm GMO.

Value stocks have the advantage of low expectations and since they are not expected to perform exceptionally well, they have less to lose in an economic environment where most companies struggle. Current valuations indicate that deep value stocks are priced to significantly outperform the rest of the market, even in the face of deteriorating economic conditions, according to Inker.

The question often raised is whether value stocks are more susceptible to recession risks. The answer is not straightforward due to the various ways value stocks are defined. However, when considering the performance of value stocks across different recessionary periods, it becomes clear that value stocks have consistently fared well. Inker noted that the only exception was the unique COVID-19 recession in 2020, which was an extraordinary event that cannot be compared to typical recessions.

Value stocks have generally performed decently across recessions over the past 55 years, surpassing non-recession periods. Deep value stocks, in particular, have not shown any specific pattern of trouble during recessions, further debunking the common narrative about value stocks underperforming in economic downturns. This holds true not only for the U.S. stock market but also for other developed economies worldwide.

While some may argue that the cheapest tail of the market is more exposed to recession risk, the data suggests otherwise. Deep value stocks, often considered the cheapest segment of the market, have shown resilience during recessions. "Once again, apart from Covid, there isn't a particular pattern of trouble across recessions for deep value," Inker stated.

Some also argue that value stocks should struggle in recessions because of their perceived cyclicality. However, this assumption does not hold up when examining different metrics for defining value stocks. While price/book ratios indicate lower profitability and greater cyclicality, other value models show similar profitability levels and cyclicality to the overall market. Even in the most severe recession, the difference in profitability between value stocks and the market is relatively small.

The main reason why value stocks thrive in recessions is their low expectations. Unlike growth stocks, value stocks are not burdened by high market expectations, which makes their performance less vulnerable to disappointment. Value stocks have historically demonstrated resilience in tough economic environments.

According to Inker, the belief that value stocks will underperform in a recession is not supported by historical data. While there are instances where value stocks disappoint investors during recessions, they are not more likely to do so than growth stocks. It is the disappointments in growth stocks that pose a greater challenge for investors, as they question the premium valuations associated with those stocks.

On the other hand, value stocks benefit from low expectations and have less to lose. In the current market, deep value stocks are undervalued and underappreciated by many investors. Those who hesitate due to recession fears should take comfort in historical performance and reconsider their stance.