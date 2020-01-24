Recent upmove pre-budget euphoria; top banks to do well: Saurabh Mukherjea

A recovery in realty will bode well for the paints companies, says Saurabh Mukherjea.
Saurabh Mukherjea of Marcellus Investment Managers has said he wouldn’t read too much into the recent midcap rally and attributed it to a pre-Budget euphoria.
Talking to CNBC-TV18 on January 24, Mukherjea said he expected top banks including HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank to do well in the coming decade.
A lot of money was moving to Alternative Investment Funds and Portfolio Management Service from erstwhile favourites like the realty space. A recovery in realty, however, would be good for paints companies, he said.