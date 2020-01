Recent upmove pre-budget euphoria; top banks to do well: Saurabh Mukherjea

Saurabh Mukherjea of Marcellus Investment Managers has said he wouldn’t read too much into the recent midcap rally and attributed it to a pre-Budget euphoria.

Talking to CNBC-TV18 on January 24, Mukherjea said he expected top banks including HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank to do well in the coming decade.

A lot of money was moving to Alternative Investment Funds and Portfolio Management Service from erstwhile favourites like the realty space. A recovery in realty, however, would be good for paints companies, he said.

According to Mukherjea, the decline in non-banking financial companies had given small finance banks the room to expand.