you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Recent upmove pre-budget euphoria; top banks to do well: Saurabh Mukherjea

A recovery in realty will bode well for the paints companies, says Saurabh Mukherjea.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Saurabh Mukherjea of Marcellus Investment Managers has said he wouldn’t read too much into the recent midcap rally and attributed it to a pre-Budget euphoria.

Talking to CNBC-TV18 on January 24, Mukherjea said he expected top banks including HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank to do well in the coming decade.

A lot of money was moving to Alternative Investment Funds and Portfolio Management Service from erstwhile favourites like the realty space. A recovery in realty, however, would be good for paints companies, he said.

According to Mukherjea, the decline in non-banking financial companies had given small finance banks the room to expand.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 10:24 am

