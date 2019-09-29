Recent tax rate cut, infra spending likely to increase demand for metals; all eyes on US-China trade deal

Hareesh V

Copper prices on the LME platform dipped to a two-year low over weak global demand and a strong dollar. Most industrial metals have lost ground so far this year on concerns over slowing global growth outlook and feeble demand from China over trade war tensions.

Copper gained in the first four months of the year on optimism that the US and China will resolve the trade dispute and spur demand. However, the recent drop in prices was due to the failure of high level trade talks between the countries with no signs of a breakthrough on trade deal.

China is the world's top copper consumer and accounts for half of the global copper demand. The trade dispute with the US has put strains on the Chinese economy, resulting in faltering domestic demand of base metals, thereby pressuring prices.

Recent data showed China's economy stumbled more sharply than expected at the beginning of the third quarter due to an intensifying trade spat with world's largest economy.

The second quarter economic growth of the country lowered to a near 30-year low. China's central bank unveiled a key interest rate reform recently to help steer lower borrowing costs for companies and support a slowing economy that has been hurt by trade war with US.

The continued downbeat in manufacturing and other areas of the economy hints at further weakness in the world's top metal consumer. However, this is also fuelling expectations that authorities would roll out more stimulus measures to avert a sharp slowdown.

Copper supply is estimated to be on the higher side. There were earlier reports of a supply shortage of copper due to disruptions in supplies from the world's largest copper producer, Chile. However, as per the latest report from International Copper Study Group shows that the global copper deficit has narrowed to 21,000 tonnes in June compared with 70,000 tonnes in May. It is also expected that the global shortage of copper will be less acute in the coming year due to increased output from China due to new smelter capacity and soft demand forecast.

Asia is the key driver of global refined copper usage, especially from China, Japan, Korea and India where demand has expanded almost eight-fold over the past four decades. Copper is one of the widely used industrial metal especially in areas like electrical, industrial and transportation sectors.

Warehouse inventories in key exchanges at SHFE and LME are continued to fall. SHFE stocks shed my more than 40 percent since March to its lowest level since the first week of July. LME stocks too shed to its July levels recently.

A strong dollar too is weighing down on metal prices. The US dollar started gaining after the US Federal Reserve hinted that there would be no further policy easing for the rest of the year.

Looking ahead, the present economic conditions in the world's top metal consumer is not paining a fair picture on copper. But recent measures like tax cut and infrastructure spending are likely to translate into firmer demand in the coming quarters. Investors are closely watching the trade deal developments to get a clear direction of the entire global economic sentiments too. A positive outcome on the trade deal is likely to boost global economic activity and improve the demand of base metals.

On the price front, LME key support is placed at $5,400 a tonne and resistance is at $6,000. In MCX, support is placed at Rs 408 a kg while immediate resistance is seen around Rs 472 a kg.

(The author is Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services.)