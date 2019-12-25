Recap 2019 | 11 worst intraday losses recorded by Sensex

Despite the market rally, the bull run of 2019 has been termed as one of the most-hated rallies as it witnessed several downs as well. Read on to know the worst intraday shocks felt by the Sensex as of December 13.
The year 2019 was an eventful one for the markets as they touched record highs multiple times. Major events that shaped the market this year include the comeback of Narendra Modi as the prime minister, the 2019 Union Budget and the Finance Ministry's decision to cut corporate tax rate. But here are the worst intraday losses recorded by Sensex till December 13 and the reason for the fall. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Date: June 17 | Extent of loss: 491 points (1.25 percent)| Reason: Looming fear of India-US trade war. (Image: Reuters)
Date: April 22 | Extent of loss: 495 points (1.26 percent)| Reason: Rising crude oil prices to over five-month high affected trader sentiment. (Image: Reuters)
Date: May 8 | Extent of loss: 487.50 points (1.27 percent)| Reason: Trade tensions between the US & China, global growth concerns and mixed quarterly earnings dented market sentiment. (Image: Reuters)
Date: September 19 | Extent of loss: 470 points (1.29 percent)| Reason: Concerns over rising geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices, uncertainty over US Fed's future rates trajectory, and the deteriorating macroeconomic environment kept the risk appetite of investors low. (Image: Reuters)
Date: September 25 | Extent of loss: 504 points (1.29 percent)| Reason: Concerns over the health of the economy, news of impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump, tension in the Middle East and uncertainty over the US-China trade deal kept the market under pressure. (Image: Reuters)
Date: June 6 | Extent of loss: 554 points (1.38 percent)| Reason: RBI did not cut rates to tackle the liquidity stress faced by NBFCs. The market was also worried about banks' loan exposure to DHFL which defaulted on debt repayment on June 4. (Image: Reuters)
Date: July 19 | Extent of loss: 560 points (1.44 percent)| Reason: Disappointment over earnings, and unhappiness among FPIs after the Finance Minister refused to tweak the surcharge on the super-rich. (Image: Reuters)
Date: August 22 | Extent of loss: 587 points (1.60 percent)| Reason: Dwindled hopes of a stimulus. (Image: Reuters)
Date: August 13 | Extent of loss: 624 points (1.66 percent)| Reason: Weak global and domestic cues, no clarity about relief measures on surcharge tax on FPI and stimulus for other sectors such as the auto sector. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Date: September 17 | Extent of loss: 642 points (1.73 percent)| Reason: Concerns over depreciating rupee, and rising geopolitical tensions, which was mainly the threat of retaliation over the attacks on Saudi oil facilities. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Date: September 03 | Extent of loss: 770 points (2.06 percent)| Reason: Announcement of India's gross domestic product (GDP) slowing to a six- year low of 5 percent in April-June 2019, an alarming fall in auto sales numbers in August. Macroeconomic indicators, the rupee's fall against the dollar, weak global sentiment and sustained capital outflow of foreign funds continued weighing on market sentiment. (Image: Moneycontrol)
First Published on Dec 25, 2019 10:06 am