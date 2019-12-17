Recap 2019 | Best and worst performing sectors in the stock market

Here is a list of five best and worst performing sectors of 2019: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Indian market had a strong showing in 2019 with S&P BSE Sensex recording a 13.7 percent growth as of December 13. The benchmark index scaled new highs climbing 41,000-mark in November. As many as four sectors managed to outperform Sensex. Meanwhile, nine sectors generated negative returns in the year. Here is a list of five best and worst performing sectors of 2019: 2/11 S&P BSE Energy | 2019 return: 25.85 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 4,214.5 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 5,303.83 3/11 S&P BSE Realty | 2019 return: 22.57 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 1,797.83 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 2,203.57 4/11 S&P BSE Bankex | 2019 return: 20.15 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 30,376.68 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 36,496.30 5/11 S&P BSE Finance | 2019 return: 16.67 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 5,928.97 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 6,917.05 6/11 S&P BSE Telecom | 2019 return: 8.23 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 988.38 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 1069.75 7/11 S&P BSE Metal | 2019 return: (-)17.32 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 11,839.59 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 9,788.75 8/11 S&P BSE Auto | 2019 return: (-)13.18 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 20,833.73 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 18,087.73 9/11 S&P BSE Infra | 2019 return: (-)12.07 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 198.50 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 174.55 10/11 S&P BSE Capital Goods | 2019 return: (-)9.64 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 17,006.40 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 18,821.04 11/11 S&P BSE Utlities | 2019 return: -9.42 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 1,946.60 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 1,763.28 First Published on Dec 17, 2019 07:53 am