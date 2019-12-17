App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 07:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Recap 2019 | Best and worst performing sectors in the stock market

Here is a list of five best and worst performing sectors of 2019:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Indian market had a strong showing in 2019 with S&P BSE Sensex recording a 13.7 percent growth as on December 13. The benchmark index scaled new peaks climbing Mount 41k in November. Despite the bumper rally, as many as four sectors managed to outperform Sensex. Meanwhile, nine sectors generated negative returns in the year. Here is a list of five best and worst performing sectors of 2019:
Indian market had a strong showing in 2019 with S&P BSE Sensex recording a 13.7 percent growth as of December 13. The benchmark index scaled new highs climbing 41,000-mark in November. As many as four sectors managed to outperform Sensex. Meanwhile, nine sectors generated negative returns in the year. Here is a list of five best and worst performing sectors of 2019:

S&P BSE Energy | 2019 return: 25.85 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 4214.5 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 5303.83
S&P BSE Energy | 2019 return: 25.85 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 4,214.5 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 5,303.83

S&P BSE Realty | 2019 return: 22.57 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 1797.83 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 2203.57
S&P BSE Realty | 2019 return: 22.57 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 1,797.83 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 2,203.57

S&P BSE Bankex | 2019 return: 20.15 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 30376.68 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 36496.30
S&P BSE Bankex | 2019 return: 20.15 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 30,376.68 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 36,496.30

S&P BSE Finance | 2019 return: 16.67 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 5928.97 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 6917.05
S&P BSE Finance | 2019 return: 16.67 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 5,928.97 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 6,917.05

S&P BSE Telecom | 2019 return: 8.23 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 988.38 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 1069.75
S&P BSE Telecom | 2019 return: 8.23 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 988.38 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 1069.75

S&P BSE Metal | 2019 return: -17.32 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 11839.59 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 9788.75
S&P BSE Metal | 2019 return: (-)17.32 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 11,839.59 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 9,788.75

S&P BSE Auto | 2019 return: -13.18 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 20833.73 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 18087.73
S&P BSE Auto | 2019 return: (-)13.18 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 20,833.73 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 18,087.73

S&P BSE Infra | 2019 return: -12.07 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 198.50 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 174.55
S&P BSE Infra | 2019 return: (-)12.07 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 198.50 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 174.55

S&P BSE Capital Goods | 2019 return: -9.64 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 17006.40 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 18821.04
S&P BSE Capital Goods | 2019 return: (-)9.64 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 17,006.40 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 18,821.04

S&P BSE Utlities | 2019 return: -9.42 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 1946.60 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 1763.28
S&P BSE Utlities | 2019 return: -9.42 percent | Price as on 31 Dec 2018: Rs 1,946.60 | Price as on 13 Dec 2019: Rs 1,763.28

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 07:53 am

