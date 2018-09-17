App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

REC rises 2%; Deutsche Bank maintains buy with target of Rs 155

Loan growth is steady at 16 percent and share of renewables is picking up, Deutsche Bank said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Moneycontrol News

Share price of Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) rose 2.7 percent intraday Monday after foreign research house Deutsche Bank has maintained buy rating on stock with a target of Rs 155 per share.

Research house believes that book value impact was negative but coverage ratios has improved.

Loan growth is steady at 16 percent and share of renewables is picking up, it added.

It expect sharply lower credit costs in FY19 as coverage ratios now comfortable.

In the last 1 year the share price declined by 32 percent.

At 12:00 hrs Rural Electrification Corporation was quoting at Rs 113.75, up Rs 1.35, or 1.20 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 12:09 pm

