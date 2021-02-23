English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

REC raises $500 million through Global Medium Term Note Programme

The Notes represent direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the issuer and will rank pari passu among themselves and all other unsecured obligations of the Issuer.

PTI
February 23, 2021 / 07:35 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run REC Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised $500 million through issuance of notes (bonds) under its $7 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme which would be used to finance the power sector.

"REC Limited has priced $500,000,000, 2.25 per cent Notes due 2026, on 22 February, 2021 under its $7 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme…. The Notes will mature on 1st September 2026 and all principal and interest payments will be made in US dollars. The settlement date for the Notes is expected to be 1st March 2021," a BSE filing said.

The Notes represent direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the issuer and will rank pari passu among themselves and all other unsecured obligations of the Issuer.

The Notes will be listed on London Stock Exchange's International Securities Market (ISM), Singapore Exchange (SGXST), Global Securities Market of India International Exchange (India INX) and NSE IFSC.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be applied for lending to the power sector in accordance with the External Commercial Borrowings Regulations and directions of the Reserve Bank of India, it stated.
PTI
TAGS: #Bond News #Business #Market news #REC Ltd
first published: Feb 23, 2021 07:36 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 1.5 lakh; Maharashtra's Amaravati goes into a week-long lockdown

Coronavirus Essential | India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 1.5 lakh; Maharashtra's Amaravati goes into a week-long lockdown

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.