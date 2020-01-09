Realty stocks rally: Sunteck Realty jumps 4% on MoU with SBI; DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate up 3%

Bulls regained control on the Street on January 9 with the Sensex climbing over 41,000 level and Nifty near its psychological 12,200 level. The rally was across sectors, barring IT. Nifty Bank, Auto, and Realty indices rose around 2 percent each.

The BSE Sensex surged 575.30 points or 1.41 percent at 41393.04, and the Nifty jumped 170.20 points and is trading at 12195.60.

Experts feel 12,200 may continue to be strong resistance in the near term and if it crosses that decisively then it could move to record high levels touched last week.

"As of now, the index could trade within the range of 11,900-12,200 and a breakout beyond the same will lead to a directional move," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking said.

"However, stock-specific momentum still continues in the broader market and hence, traders should be more focused on picking stocks which could provide better trading opportunities in the near term," he added.

Among the sectors Nifty Realty gained 2 percent in the afternoon session, hitting 52-week high after State Bank of India launched Residential Builder Finance with Buyer Guarantee (RBBG) scheme to financially safeguard home buyers.

The stocks which reacted the most included Sunteck Realty which spiked over 4 percent.

State Bank of India (SBI) and Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL) have today entered into a Memorandum of Understanding which is the first step towards boosting the residential housing sector under the Bank’s 'Sapna Aapka – Bharosa SBI Ka' scheme with Bank Guarantee to Home Buyers under the Builder Finance scheme, Sunteck Realty said in a filing to the exchanges.

"We believe that RBBG will build confidence among home buyers by securing their hard-earned money and at the same time will boost under-stress real estate sector. This product is yet another effort by SBI to make affordable housing conveniently accessible to the individuals with dreams of owning their desired home. Based on the response from both builders and customers, we may consider extending this product to other parts of the country," said Rajnish Kumar, Chairman at SBI.

The other gainers include DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate, Mahindra Lifespace, Oberoi Realty and Sobha which added 2-3 percent.