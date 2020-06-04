Realty stocks fall after Piyush Goyal dashes hopes of stimulus

Shares of most realty players, including Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates Projects and Indiabulls Real Estate, suffered losses on June 4 after Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal asked the sector not to count on government support.

As per a CNBC-TV18 report, a video of Goyal urging developers to “reduce rates”, “get rid” of inventory and not be stubborn about holding onto prices was been doing the rounds on social media.

The video is from a NAREDCO-organised webinar on June 4, where Goyal was addressing builders.

“If any of you here feels that the government will be able to finance in such a way that you can hold longer and wait for the market to improve, the market is not improving in a hurry,” Goyal said. “Things are seriously stressed, and your best bet is (to) sell.”

The Nifty Realty index closed 1.74 percent down at 197.35, with seven stocks in the red and three in the green.

Equity benchmarks snapped their six-session winning streak to end in the red.

The Sensex closed 129 points, or 0.38 percent, down at 33,980.70 while the Nifty settled 32 points, or 0.32 percent, lower at 10,029.10.

The Nifty Private Bank index fell 3.10 percent followed by Nifty Financial Service (down 2.64 percent), Nifty Bank (down 2.63 percent) and Nifty Realty (down 1.74 percent). Rest all sectoral indices closed in the green.



