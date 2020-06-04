App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realty stocks fall after Piyush Goyal dashes hopes of stimulus

Goyal asked developers to “reduce rates”, “get rid” of inventory and not be stubborn about holding on to prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Shares of most realty players, including Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates Projects and Indiabulls Real Estate, suffered losses on June 4 after Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal asked the sector not to count on government support.

As per a CNBC-TV18 report, a video of Goyal urging developers to “reduce rates”, “get rid” of inventory and not be stubborn about holding onto prices was been doing the rounds on social media.

The video is from a NAREDCO-organised webinar on June 4, where Goyal was addressing builders.

Close

“If any of you here feels that the government will be able to finance in such a way that you can hold longer and wait for the market to improve, the market is not improving in a hurry,” Goyal said. “Things are seriously stressed, and your best bet is (to) sell.”

related news

The Nifty Realty index closed 1.74 percent down at 197.35, with seven stocks in the red and three in the green.

Capture

Equity benchmarks snapped their six-session winning streak to end in the red.

The Sensex closed 129 points, or 0.38 percent, down at 33,980.70 while the Nifty settled 32 points, or 0.32 percent, lower at 10,029.10.

The Nifty Private Bank index fell 3.10 percent followed by Nifty Financial Service (down 2.64 percent), Nifty Bank (down 2.63 percent) and Nifty Realty (down 1.74 percent). Rest all sectoral indices closed in the green.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Options Trading Simplified webinar by Mr. Vishal B. Malkan. Watch Now!

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty Realty

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Former Chinese soccer player Hao Haidong allies with party critic

Former Chinese soccer player Hao Haidong allies with party critic

European Central Bank nearly doubles coronavirus pandemic support scheme

European Central Bank nearly doubles coronavirus pandemic support scheme

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists: Report

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists: Report

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.