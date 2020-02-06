Realty shares rise after RBI relief; experts say move can boost GDP

Most realty stocks climbed higher in intraday trade on February 6 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) permitted date extension to begin operations of project loans for commercial realty.

The extension by another year is without downgrading asset classification.

"It has been decided to permit extension of date of commencement of commercial operations (DCCO) of project loans for commercial real estate, delayed for reasons beyond the control of promoters, by another one year without downgrading the asset classification, in line with treatment accorded to other project loans for non-infrastructure sector," the central bank said.

Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman and CEO-HDFC, while talking to CNBC-TV19, welcomed the move to extend the timeline for commercial realty loans and said the steps taken by RBI will boost GDP growth.

Mistry, however, highlighted that the issue of lack of funding to stuck projects was not addressed in the policy meeting.

The RBI said it was actively engaged in revitalising the flow of bank credit to productive sectors having multiplier effect to support impulses of growth.

As a part of this, it decided that scheduled commercial banks would be allowed to deduct the equivalent of incremental credit disbursed by them as retail loans for automobiles, residential housing and loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), over and above the outstanding level of credit to these segments as at the end of the fortnight ended January 31, 2020, from their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) for maintenance of cash reserve ratio (CRR), RBI said.

The exemption would be available for incremental credit extended up to the fortnight ending July 31, 2020.

After the announcement, shares of Brigade Enterprises, Sobha, Godrej Properties and Indiabulls Real Estate climbed up to 3 percent.

At 1215 hours, the Nifty Realty index was up by 0.26 percent with eight stocks in the green and two in the red.