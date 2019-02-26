Realty, PSU banks fall led by Sunteck Realty, OBC; Volumes of Colgate, Future Retail rise the most

Following the Indian Air Force targeting terror camps in PoK, Dalal Street came under pressure with the Nifty50 down 74 points, trading at 10805 while the Sensex shed 255 points and was trading at 35,933 mark.

Nifty Realty was the underperforming sector, down close to 2 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates, Sunteck Realty, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty and DLF.

The S&P BSE Realty index was down 1.8 percent with loses from Sunteck Realty, Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates, Phoenix Mills, Sobha, Mahindra Life Space Developers and Oberoi Realty.

Nifty PSU Bank was down over 1 percent dragged by Oriental Bank of Commerce and Union Bank of India which shed over 3 percent each followed by PNB, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank and State Bank of India.

S&P BSE Bankex traded lower with loses from ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, YES Bank, IndisInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and HDFc Bank.

Here's a look at the stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes:

Colgate Palmolive was trading with volumes of 417,901 shares, compared to its five day average of 16,008 shares, an increase of 2,510.58 percent and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 26.11 times.

Max India was trading with volumes of 51,302 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,534 shares, an increase of 1,351.83 percent while Future Retail was trading with volumes of 88,217 shares, compared to its five day average of 9,615 shares, an increase of 817.51 percent. Future Retail saw spurt in volume by more than 7.54 times.

TVS Motor was trading with volumes of 599,448 shares, compared to its five day average of 87,650 shares, an increase of 583.91 percent. It witnessed spurt in volume by more than 8.06 times and traded on new 52-week low value of Rs 448.50.

Marico was trading with volumes of 325,887 shares, compared to its five day average of 57,290 shares, an increase of 468.84 percent and saw spurt in volume by more than 6.31 times while Apollo Tyres was trading with volumes of 431,750 shares, compared to its five day average of 122,415 shares, an increase of 252.69 percent.

Bajaj Finserv was trading with volumes of 19,986 shares, compared to its five day average of 9,699 shares, an increase of 106.07 percent and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.17 times.x

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 376 stocks advancing and 1287 declining while 394 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 563 stocks advanced, 1552 declined and 108 remained unchanged.

