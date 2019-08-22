Realty index plunges, ends 6% down, DLF, Oberoi Realty tank 5-16%

Dalal Street hopes are dashed after CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian rules out fiscal stimulus.

Subramanian seemed to indirectly rule out the possibility of a major stimulus package when he said, “have to be careful on the issue of a fiscal stimulus".

Benchmark indices are down over 1.5 percent each with Nifty plunging 177 points at 10,741 while the Sensex ended 587 points lower at 36,472.

Nifty Realty bled the most as the index closed the session down over 6 percent dragged largely by DLF that plunged 15 percent hitting 31 month-low after the company was served a notice from the Supreme Court for non-disclosure of key information in Qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The other losers included Indiabulls Real Estate, Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty and Unitech which ended over 5 percent each. Sobha and Phoenix Mills were the other losers.

Shares of Oberoi Realty dived after the company gave confirmation about search operation by Income Tax authorities at the company's premises. Income Tax authorities have initiated search and seizure operations at the premises of the company from August 20, 2019, the company said in a press release.

The I-T activity is a process as set out under the provisions of Income Tax Act, 1961, and the company is co-operating with and extending all assistance to the authorities in this regard, it added.