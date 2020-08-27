172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|real-estate-stocks-jump-as-maharashtra-govt-slashes-stamp-duty-to-2-5762041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Real estate stocks jump as Maharashtra govt slashes stamp duty to 2%

In Maharashtra, stamp duty charges are 5 percent in key cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik and 6 percent in others.

Moneycontrol News

Real Estate stocks jumped up to 7 percent in morning trade on Thursday after the Maharashtra government decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on housing units from 5 percent to 2 percent until December 31, 2020, sources said.

Stamp duty from Jan 1, 2021, until March 31, 2021, will be 3 percent, they said. The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting on August 26.

Tracking the momentum, the S&P BSE Realty index rallied more than 3 percent and was also the top sectoral gainer.

Close

The gains in the realty index were powered by a rally in Oberoi Realty (up nearly 7%), Sunteck Realty (up 6%), Godrej Properties (up 6%), and Brigade Enterprises (up 5%).

BSE Realty index

Real estate developers had been asking for a reduction in stamp duty following the lockdown to encourage homebuyers to purchase properties during the pandemic.

“Reduction in stamp duty is a big positive for Mumbai real estate space in difficult times. This relief is over and above the 1% reduction in stamp duty for two years that the government has announced in the budget. This is a positive development for Mumbai based developers like Oberoi Realty and Sunteck realty.” Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking.

In Maharashtra, stamp duty charges are 5 percent in key cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik and 6 percent in others. A 2-3 percent reduction in rates will result in significant savings for home buyers.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 10:25 am

