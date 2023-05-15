Real estate stocks come to party on DLF's stellar numbers; Nifty Realty zooms 4%

Analysts and executives have said declining bond yield is also helping with the sentiments.

Nifty Realty was the largest sectoral gainer on May 15 after key real estate companies reported stellar Q4 numbers. The strong show lifted the mood across the board and pushed stocks higher.

As of 3.20 pm, Nifty Realty was up over 4 percent led primarily by 12 and 8 percent gains in Sobha and DLF, respectively. Mahindra Lifespaces, Prestige Estates, Oberoi Realty, and Godrej Properties were other major gainers.

DLF last week said its residential business delivered a record performance by clocking new sales bookings of Rs 8,458 crore, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 210 percent during FY23. Cumulative new sales for the fiscal stood at Rs 15,058 crore, record annual sales bookings.

The story is almost same across several real estate players.

The growth is not just limited to residential portfolios. The office portfolio remained steady and continues its path to normalcy. The retail business exhibited strong demand momentum, DLF said.

“The recovery across office segment remains gradual on account of continued global macro headwinds. While such headwinds continue to impact decision making in the short term, we believe that India would continue to be the preferred destination for global captives and large occupiers,” the company added.

Analysts and executives have said declining bond yield is also helping with the sentiments. Bond market is pricing a pause in rate hikes before rate cuts start. Thus, they believe real estate will not be affected much and the outlook is positive.

“We continue to maintain a positive outlook towards both our businesses and remain committed to deliver consistent and profitable growth by bringing quality new offerings across multiple markets,” DLF said.