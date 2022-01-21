business Real estate, auto, bank stocks to do well, metals is not for faint-hearted: Motilal Wealth Head In this week's edition of Markets Weekly, Karunya Rao caught up with Ashish Shanker, MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal Wealth. Shanker shared his views on the sectors he is betting on - real estate, auto, and financials, among others, while also telling retail investors how to navigate market volatility. He also gave his budget wishlist and enlisted the sectors he prefers to avoid. Watch the full conversation here