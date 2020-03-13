App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ready to take any action as required, says Sebi amid steep market volatility

Over the last few days, the Indian stock market has been moving in tandem with other global markets due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. This has also resulted in fear of an economic slowdown and recent fall in global crude prices, Sebi said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sebi on March 13 said that the regulator and stock exchanges are prepared to "take any action" as required to deal with market volatility, hours after trading was halted for 45 minutes.

Over the last few days, the Indian stock market has been moving in tandem with other global markets due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. This has also resulted in fear of an economic slowdown and recent fall in global crude prices, Sebi said in a statement.

"Sebi and stock exchanges are prepared to take suitable actions as may be required," the regulator said. Further, it said the fall in the Indian indices has been significantly lower than the stock market in other countries.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 01:20 pm

tags #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.