Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open higher on positive global cues

December 09, 2020 / 08:50 AM IST

Sebi board to meet on December 16, discuss a range of issues:

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to discuss new shareholding norms for companies under the purview of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) as well as amendments to Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) during its upcoming board meeting on December 16.

The meeting is likely to discuss a revamp of shareholding norms for companies that are facing CIRP insolvency proceedings. Sebi has received public comments on its discussion paper, in which it has put forward three options for consideration.