PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
December 09, 2020 / 08:34 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open higher on positive global cues

The Nifty futures were trading higher around 13,457.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian markets trading firm following positive closing from the US markets.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 09, 2020 / 08:56 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

    FII Trading Activity:
  • December 09, 2020 / 08:56 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

    DII Trading Activity:
  • December 09, 2020 / 08:50 AM IST

    Sebi board to meet on December 16, discuss a range of issues:

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to discuss new shareholding norms for companies under the purview of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) as well as amendments to Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) during its upcoming board meeting on December 16.

    The meeting is likely to discuss a revamp of shareholding norms for companies that are facing CIRP insolvency proceedings. Sebi has received public comments on its discussion paper, in which it has put forward three options for consideration.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 09, 2020 / 08:34 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Going ahead, the overall construct of the market continues to remain positive due to healthy FII inflows and developments on the vaccine front. The overall accommodative stance of RBI and the positive commentary that the economy was recuperating fast and would return to positive growth in the current quarter itself will boost the sentiments further. Markets might inch up further due to the continued positive flows from FIIs. So far in the month of Dec 2020 FIIs have pumped in more than 19k crore.
     
    Technically too, Nifty continues its north bound journey and traded above 13200 levels for the 2nd consecutive day. Nifty has to hold above 13200 for an up move towards 13500-13800 levels while on the downside major support exists at 13000. India VIX inched up by 3.2% and closed at 18.6 levels. The momentum in PSU Banks can continue in the coming days. IT and FMCG stocks can be in focus in coming weeks as many stocks from these sectors have come out of consolidation of almost 6-8 weeks.

  • December 09, 2020 / 07:55 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday on concerns over an unexpected jump in U.S. oil inventories last week, but positive news on COVID-19 vaccines lifted investors hopes for a recovery in fuel demand, capping losses.

  • December 09, 2020 / 07:47 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended mostly higher:

    Indian ADRs ended mostly higher:
  • December 09, 2020 / 07:36 AM IST

    Wall St ends higher:

    U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the S&P and Nasdaq setting record highs, in part due to a boost from the healthcare sector on positive COVID-19 vaccine news, while uncertainty over fresh fiscal stimulus held gains in check.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.09 points, or 0.35%, to 30,173.88, the S&P 500 gained 10.29 points, or 0.28%, to 3,702.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 62.83 points, or 0.5%, to 12,582.77.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 09, 2020 / 07:30 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade firm:

    Asian Markets trade firm:
  • December 09, 2020 / 07:24 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 42 points or 0.31 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 13,457.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.