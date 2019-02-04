App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RCom stock eroded 99% of investor wealth from its peak in 2008

The stock had clocked an all-time high of Rs 820.80 on January 10, 2008. At that time, the market capitalisation of the stock had touched Rs 1.64 lakh crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Following Monday's plunge in Reliance Communications shares,  the stock price has eroded over 99 percent from the peak seen in 2008.

The stock had clocked an all-time high of Rs 820.80 on January 10, 2008. At that time, the market capitalisation of the stock had touched Rs 1.64 lakh crore (Rs 1,64,831 crore).

After the company told stock exchanges that it had decided to file for bankruptcy , the stock crashed 48 percent to touch a lifetime low of Rs 6, dragging the stock's market capitalisation to Rs 1,659.31 crore.

The company has a debt of over Rs 40,000 crore.

"Despite the passage of over 18 months, lenders have received zero proceeds from the proposed asset monetisation plans, and the overall debt resolution process is yet to make any headway," said RCom in a statement.

The company told exchanges that it will seek fast-track resolution through National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai. They will implement the debt resolution plan through NCLT.

RCom said it has been "impossible" to achieve an approval on the debt resolution matter despite having over 45 meetings with the lenders for over 12 months.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 02:04 pm

tags #Market Edge #Reliance Communications #Stocks in News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.