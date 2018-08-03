RCom shares soar 15% after SC gives nod to settlement with Ericsson

Reliance Communications’ shares rose over 15 percent intraday as investors cheered the decks being cleared for its deal with Reliance.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, the Supreme Court has approved the settlement with Ericsson. The apex court has directed the firm to pay Rs 550 crore to the company on or before October 1, 2018.

Ericsson had claimed outstanding dues to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore, but had agreed to settle for Rs 500 crore later on.

The company was in the news recently after it got a temporary reprieve from telecom tribunal TDSAT till August 10 on licence and spectrum cancellation showcause notice served by the Department of Telecom.

Posting the matter for directions on August 10, the tribunal has instructed the respondent, in this case, the Telecom Department "not to give effect to the decision which it may take in the meantime".

"If so advised, the respondent may file a reply or short reply by the next date and bring on record of the decision taken by them, if any. The respondent is directed not to give effect to the decision which it may take in the meantime," TDSAT said in an order today.

The Anil Ambani-owned company RCom had recently approached the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) against the government's showcause notice on spectrum and licence cancellation.

A source privy to the development said that the company today informed the TDSAT that while DoT has raised a demand for payment of Rs 774 crore on the company, the said payment has already been made to the government through encashment of previous Bank Guarantees or BG.